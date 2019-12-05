New housing development for Parkgate

Work has commencedon site at a new 13 property housing development at Parkgate, outside Antrim, in a £3.4m investment.

The development, to be named ‘St Saviours Gate’, will be the latest development by the family-run Vaughan Homes.

The business, which employs ten people along with a core team of 35 specialist sub-contractors, will have completed over 700 homes across Northern Ireland by the end of 2020.

Bryan Vaughan, managing director of Vaughan Homes said: “We are delighted to be bringing our latest vision to reality, meeting the growing demand in Antrim from home-buyers keen to relocate, upsize or buy for the first time.

“Parkgate is a very desirable, well-located area with a growing community and we look forward to introducing new homes to the village.

“This purchase represents the latest phase of our expansion plan to help introduce more innovative, luxury family homes to Northern Ireland and we are thankful for the continued support of AIB. We have almost completed the construction of a similar development, Hilltops in Lisburn, which has garnered exceptional interest and speaks to the high-quality design, building work and finish. We look forward to similar success as we bring St Saviours Gate to market early next year and helping people find their forever homes.”

The £3.4m investment is supported by AIB (NI).