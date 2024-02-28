Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans to develop a new Irish whiskey distillery in Cushendall have finally got the green light after more than three years in the planning process.

The application by The Glens of Antrim Distillery will see a new spirit-making facility and tourist visitor centre being built on Gortaclee Road in the town.

The proposal for the project was first launched by the McKillop family in 2020.

More than three years on, planning officials at Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council have approved the application at tonight’s (Wednesday) meeting of the council’s planning committee.

The McKillop family, best known for the Glens of Antrim potato and crisp operation in Cushendall, launched their own Lír Irish Whiskey brand in 2016.

In a statement, SDLP deputy mayor councillor Margaret Anne McKillop welcomed the planning approval.

Computer generated image of the proposed new distillery for Glens of Antrim Distillery which was approved at tonight's council meeting

She said: “I welcome approval for this new Irish whiskey distillery and visitor centre that will be a fantastic addition to our tourism offering in Cushendall. It will also create a number of jobs in the area which will be a welcome boost to people living here.

“After a long planning-process I welcome a positive resolution to this and look forward to seeing work begin on site soon and this distillery built furthering the Glen’s reputation when it comes to Irish whiskey and food and drink.”