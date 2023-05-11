Almac will be holding two information sessions in the Everglades Hotel on Wednesday, May 24 at 4pm and 6pm where interested candidates can find out more about the company and the available roles.

Some of Almac’s employees will be on hand to talk about their experiences of working at Almac. There will also be one-to-one sessions with Almac’s hiring teams to discuss CVs, hear more about individual roles and potential fast-track to interview.

Almac opened their facility in Londonderry in December 2021 and plan to continue developing their operations here over the next few years.

Alan Armstrong, CEO, Almac Group, said: “We are looking for talented people from a range of different backgrounds who can apply their current skills and ideas to our industry.

“A career at Almac provides you with an excellent opportunity to join an established, global company where we are committed to your career success. You will play an essential role in helping us to achieve our goal of advancing human health, meaning you will make a real difference.

“Almac is experiencing significant growth and filling these roles will bolster our ability to continue to support our many clients across the globe. We are proud to have our global headquarters in Craigavon and we are very pleased that we have an established and growing base in Derry/Londonderry. If you are looking for a new challenge in a growing, progressive company, we want to hear from you!”