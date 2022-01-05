New Jollyes pet store to provide jobs boost

It will be located at the south end of the town at Sweep Road Retail Park.

A spokesperson for Jollyes said on Tuesday that they hoped to have the store open by late March or early April in time for Easter.

He confirmed that recruitment for the new positions at the store has now commenced.

Welcoming the development, Ulster Unionist Party Councillor Trevor Wilson said it was good news for the Co Tyrone town.

“The creation of new jobs is always welcome and it should prove popular with pet owners in the district,” he told the Mid Ulster Mail.

“It’s a really good boost for the town to get a new business up and running and new employment, especially at the start of a new year.”

Jollyes, which has 12 stores across Northern Ireland, opened a new unit at Longwood Retail Park in Newtownabbey just before Christmas.

It says it is investing £325,000 in new stores here and in its suppliers across the island of Ireland, which supply all its 70 stores across the UK.

The company started off in Enfield, London, some 50 years ago and has grown to become one of the largest pet chain stores in the UK and Ireland.

Jollyes offers everything from live animals, food, accessories, toys, pet homes,along with services such as dog grooming, washing and veterinary.