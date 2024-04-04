Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cancer Focus Northern Ireland has open their charity shop doors once again in Banbridge following the devastating flood last year.

Based at Newry Street, the store has been closed to the public after it was severely damaged by the weather resulting in intense renovations. Behind the scenes the organisation worked tirelessly to bring back an essential retail hub to the area, that is more than just a store to its loyal customers.

Cancer Focus Northern Ireland, director of Retail Angela McGrath said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be finally open for business again. After such a difficult time dealing with the damage from the flood, we can’t thank the local community enough for their outpouring of support and patience while we completed our renovations, and I think everyone will agree the shop looks better than ever.

Cancer Focus Northern Ireland has open their charity shop doors once again in Banbridge following the devastating flood last year. Pictured is Cancer Focus Northern Ireland, director of Retail Angela McGrath

“We are more than just a place to drop off clothes or pick-up a bargain. Our shop, staff, and volunteers are a real part of the fabric of the local community and we

cannot wait to welcome back all of the familiar faces and look forward to an exciting year ahead.”

The Cancer Focus NI store will be back to doing what it does best, stocking the latest in high street fashion and providing a sustainable and ethical way for people to dispose of used clothing.

One of 12 stores dotted across Northern Ireland, the retail shops provide a vital revenue stream for the organisation that provides a number of crucial support services to help local people and their families affected by cancer. These services include counselling, family support, specialist bra fitting, art therapy and a patient driving service. Every penny counts with £51 paying for a specialist bra fitting appointment that will help give a woman back her confidence during their cancer treatment.

The organisation also offers a free telephone service that is run by local experienced nurses who are there to offer expert support and cancer information to those who need it. The nurse line is open to the general public and the charity encourages anyone who is worried or concerned about cancer or a possible cancer diagnosis to avail of the support available.