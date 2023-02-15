New Lisburn and Castlereagh HGV Transport Academy is driving careers forward this month

The HGV employment academy is one of three similar initiatives which will deliver fully-funded training to help participants access employment in the fields of transport, health and social care and construction. The initiatives are designed to respond to employer needs and a chronic skilled labour shortage across these sectors.

Those applying to the employment academies must live in the Lisburn and Castlereagh borough and be unemployed or working less than 16 hours a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Encouraging anyone interested in the HGV academy to find out more about what’s on offer, Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Chair of the Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Development Committee, said: “The Lisburn and Castlereagh Labour Market Partnership has developed a potential solution to removing the costly barriers to a career in the transport industry while at the same time, tackling the shortage of drivers.

Renata Karkocha from McCulla Ireland Ltd, LCCC’s Development Committee Chairman Alderman Allan Ewart MBE and Janice Cooke from South Eastern Regional College.

"This employment academy is going to be a game-changer for Lisburn and Castlereagh and the future of our transport industry.

“Interest in the programme is expected to be very high, so I’d encourage anyone who is interested to check the eligibility criteria and apply early.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closing date for applications is 5.00pm on Monday February 27, 2023.

To register and for further information email [email protected]

To find out more and view the eligibility criteria visit www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/business/labour-market-partnership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad