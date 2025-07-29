To encourage AI uptake across Northern Ireland, Blue Canvas is offering free 15-minute consultation sessions to any local business

Blue Canvas, a new network of AI experts and consultancy headquartered in Londonderry, has officially announced its launch to help Northern Ireland businesses integrate artificial intelligence into their operations.

The company has been quietly working with select customers since the start of 2025 and is now expanding its services to organizations across Northern Ireland.

Blue Canvas aims to make AI adoption accessible for any business – from local window cleaners to deep-tech startups – by demystifying AI and embedding it into everyday business development and sales workflows.

Blue Canvas specializes in harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to transform business development and sales strategies. Unlike niche AI providers focusing on specific sectors, Blue Canvas’s panel of expert AI consultants and tutors works with companies of all sizes and industries.

The team provides tailored solutions to boost revenue, improve efficiency, and ensure businesses stay ahead of the competition. Whether a business is tech-savvy or completely new to AI, Blue Canvas bridges the gap between advanced technology and practical business use, making AI “less scary” for clients.

Blue Canvas is poised to help Northern Ireland businesses tap into these benefits by integrating AI in ways that directly drive sales and efficiency.

Blue Canvas was founded by Phil Patterson, an experienced tech business leader (experienced business development professional with years in blockchain and AI implementation ). Phil says the mission of Blue Canvas is to give NI companies a head start in the AI revolution and unlock tangible business value

Founder by Phil Patterson, an experienced tech business leader, explained: “We are excited to help Northern Ireland businesses get a head start on AI.

“Those that adopt AI early often find increased profitability through higher sales and improved cost efficiencies. Blue Canvas is here to make AI less scary, and get you started on your journey.”

Phil’s vision is backed by real success stories. Earlier this year, Blue Canvas assisted Belfast-based retailer The Wall Group in leveraging AI insights to plan a major expansion. The result was a data-driven £4 million investment into a new state-of-the-art supermarket, creating 50 jobs and a thriving community hub . This early case study exemplifies how Blue Canvas’s expertise can translate cutting-edge AI into concrete growth for local businesses.

To encourage AI uptake across Northern Ireland, Blue Canvas is offering free 15-minute consultation sessions to any NI business. This introductory consultation is designed to help business owners discuss their needs, ask questions, and identify immediate opportunities where AI could deliver value.

