Customers using Translink's 212 Goldliner service can now take advantage of additional departures on Friday and Saturday nights from March 17 2023 with further route enhancements starting on April 3.

Foyle Street acting service delivery manager Tony McDaid says the developments will meet growing passenger demand for the popular service.

He explained: “We're enhancing frequency on our 212 Goldliner route to offer customers more journey choice and flexibility.

“Additional services will depart at 11.00pm from Foyle Street Bus Station and 1.15am from Belfast Europa Buscentre every Friday and Saturday night from March 17.

“Additional departures are also being added to the Monday to Saturday timetable from Monday, April 3. Extra 212 Goldliner services will depart at 8.45am from Foyle Street in Derry~Londonderry and from Castledawson Park & Ride at 11.45am and 12.45pm, also calling at Toomebridge.

“There will also be extra frequency from the Europa Buscentre each afternoon, with 212 departures at 3.00pm, 3.20pm and 3.40pm, Monday to Saturday.

"And there's a range of good value tickets to choose from including iLink unlimited day travel across the bus and rail network for £17.50; or a ten journey Smartlink card for £78 between Derry~Londonderry and Belfast, giving flexibility to use the journeys over a six-month period.”

Mr McDaid added: “Our 212 Goldliner service offers comfortable and relaxing journeys on board modern coaches with free wifi and usb charging points and we hope these latest service enhancements encourage more people to use public transport as their first choice for travel."

Full timetable and fares information for the new services is available on: www.translink.co.uk; Translink’s Journey Planner, or by getting in touch with Translink’s Contact Centre on 02890 666630.