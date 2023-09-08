Watch more videos on Shots!

Northern Ireland vehicle leasing firm, Fleet Financial is ramping up its services to include a new electric-vehicle (EV) salary sacrifice scheme which will give local businesses a boost in attracting and retaining staff, as well as supporting their transition to greener vehicles.

The scheme will enable employees to exchange part of their salary for payments towards an EV car, similar to many popular cycle-to-work initiatives.

Currently, nearly 80% of Fleet Financials order book is made up of electric or hybrid vehicles.

Launching Northern Ireland firm's new electric vehicle salary sacrifice scheme are Fleet Financial's sales director Damian Campbell and operations director Brian Casey

Damian Campbell, sales director of Fleet Financial, said: “The future of EV’s is evolving each day. Manufacturers are bringing more vehicles to the marketplace, our charging infrastructure is improving, with both the private and public sectors offering investment.

“With increased focus on EV’s, this increasingly popular employee benefit is proving to be a very effective way for employers to attract and retain talent. Schemes such as this represent an opportunity for us to support the transition to electric vehicles and support companies and their employees in the drive to net zero.”

The new scheme has been announced as the Mallusk-based company recently launched a rebrand to reflects its evolving product portfolio and supporting the growth of the business over the coming years. The company has been part of Lookers PLC since 2012, a development which allowed Fleet Financial to continue expanding and evolving its services, buying power and digital offering in order meet market demands and trends.

Damian continued: “Whilst the rebrand will be aesthetically notable to customers, the same experienced and dedicated team will continue to support our customers throughout Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK from our offices in Belfast. The service and values that have been at the heart of the business since it launched in 1996 will continue.