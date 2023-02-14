The brand-new SPAR store comes complete with a new Delish Deli with a self-serve chicken bar as well as more popular Barista Bar coffee units.

On the forecourt, Maxol’s Premium Fuel range has been introduced to enable customers to make greener choices and car parking facilities have been increased from six to 19 spaces. Pay at pump technology has also been installed at all eight pumps.

Maxol’s innovative and sustainable forecourt design has been fully implemented at Downpatrick. From the construction through to the site’s ongoing operations, Maxol has worked with Henderson Group and energy consultants to install a host of cutting-edge technologies that reduce the site’s existing carbon footprint.

Brian Donaldson, chief executive officer of The Maxol Group, said: “We are committed to investing in our service station network to make Maxol a more convenience led destination that delivers for the local community.

"The development at Maxol Downpatrick has been transformational so that our customers can shop locally for all their daily needs in a modern, welcoming and sustainable environment. With more car-parking, a new self-serve check-out and self-serve chicken bar at the new Delish Deli we want to make sure customers can pop -in and out with ease throughout the day.

"With larger premises providing even more quality, value and choice for customers, we’re delighted to officially open the doors to the Downpatrick community."

Patrick Doody, sales and marketing director at Henderson Group which owns the SPAR brand in Northern Ireland, added: “We are dedicated to working with our retail partners to extend the SPAR brand across Northern Ireland and bring value to shoppers’ doorsteps. We understand the value of time, locality, community engagement and deals on the shelves, which we are delivering to local communities with our independent retailers. Maxol Downpatrick is a fantastic development with innovative design and efficiency at its core, and we wish the team all the success with the business.”

Brian Donaldson concluded: "Maxol Downpatrick is operated by local licensee Pamela Turnbull and her team and I wish them every success as they continue to deliver a forecourt and convenience store that is at the heart of the community."

The newly developed service station at Maxol Downpatrick