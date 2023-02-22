With 20 years’ experience across the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector, the new managing director will play a key role in supporting the company’s growth plans which has recently seen it investing in new production capacity in the Ballybofey factory along with £10m in a new production facility in Sion Mills, creating 54 jobs over the next three years.

Peter Mulrine, chairman of Mulrines, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Michael to Mulrines at this very exciting time for our business following the investment in both our Ballybofey site and our new juice and plant-based production and warehousing facility in Sion Mills which will support new product development and market growth opportunities.

"He has a proven track record in developing and leading large teams in multi-site manufacturing environments, which is a skillset that will play an important role in the growth and expansion of our business.

Pictured are Peter Mulrine, chairman of Mulrines and Michael Lyttle, managing director

“Michael has a wealth of operational and supply chain leadership experience and his knowledge of both the Irish and UK retail and foodservice sectors and the drinks industry in general will be invaluable to the company in the years ahead.

“He will bring energy and vision to an already dynamic team and I am looking forward to working with him to grow a responsible and sustainable business that makes an important contribution to the local economy.”

Michael added: "I’m very excited about taking on this role with an established and ambitious business like Mulrines. Since 1919 in Ballybofey, County Donegal, the Mulrines family have steadily built a dynamic and innovative organisation. In recent years, this same entrepreneurial spirit has resulted in the development of over 300 acres of apple orchards in Kildare.

"Now with the Sion Mills investment and the additional capability we can offer customers, I am honoured to have the opportunity to join this fantastic team and help set the course for what promises to be a very exciting future”.

Michael joins the company from Hilton Foods Ireland where he spent the last two years as managing director. A graduate of Ulster University and Hult Ashridge International Business School, Michael previously worked at Mulrines, and held senior roles in Moy Park and Lakeland Dairies.

The fourth-generation Mulrines family business includes apple orchards, juice pressing, blending, and the production of fruit juices, fruit drinks and plant-based beverages, for the retail, wholesale and food service sectors in the Republic of Ireland, UK and other markets.

