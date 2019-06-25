New Mid and East Antrim programme to ‘inspire’ communities

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has launched an ‘Inspiring Communities’ programme to reach out to community groups.

The pilot programme, delivered by social economy enterprise LEDCOM will help support community groups from across the borough to build capacity and stimulate their interest in social economy.

The initiative will be open to six community groups who can demonstrate their appetite in social economy practices and who have innovative ideas that can be developed.

Mayor Councillor Maureen Morrow said: “Amplify, the integrated economic strategy for Mid and East Antrim, sets out key strategic priorities to achieve economic growth within the borough.

“Promoting social economy is key to this by encouraging inclusion and well-being. Council is delighted to partner with LEDCOM to deliver the Inspiring Communities Programme. I would strongly encourage local community groups to apply for this support as it is a great opportunity to explore social economy models, learn from best practice and grow.”

Audrey Murray MBE, Business Development Manager at LEDCOM said: “We’re delighted to be working with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council on the Inspiring Communities Programme.

“As a social enterprise ourselves, we’ve a track record of over 34 years helping more than 100 social enterprises start up. We will apply all our learning, skills and networks to help these local community groups enhance their capabilities and make the journey towards potential new social enterprise projects.”

Participants will benefit from a baseline assessment focusing on generating ideas and identifying project ideas that can be developed into a social enterprise. Other benefits include best practice visits and mentoring.