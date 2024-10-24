Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Launching its first annual report, The WiB Group, which includes Women in Business, Diversity Mark, Timely Careers and Centre of Learning, highlights need for greater cross-sectoral collaboration to power forward Northern Ireland economy

More than 250,000 people across Northern Ireland are now impacted by the work being delivered by The WiB Group.

Building on more than two decades of delivering positive change, the Belfast-based network has today published its first annual report calling for a renewed focus on inclusive growth to power forward Northern Ireland’s economy.

The report, ‘Making an Impact’, comprises the Group’s four social enterprises – Women in Business, Diversity Mark, Timely Careers and Centre of Learning – outlining the work achieved for women, inclusion and the wider Northern Ireland society.

Reaching a business community of over quarter of a million people, The WiB Group now provides over £1m per year in support of women entrepreneurs, while delivering the diversity accreditation for 200 organisations, meaning one in four people in Northern Ireland now work for an employer committed to equality, diversity and inclusion.

Commenting at the launch, Roseann Kelly, chief executive of The WiB Group, said: “Working collectively towards an economy built on the pillars of inclusion and prosperity is imperative for the economy and society of Northern Ireland.

“Across our four social enterprises, The WiB Group is very much at the coalface. Together we are addressing the acute needs for bespoke support and resources for all women in the workforce, raising the bar for workplace EDI policies, delivering tools and training to equip women returning to the workforce after a career break, not to mention upskilling and mentoring for management teams on all things professional development.”

Pictured is Group CEO Roseann Kelly alongside directors Denise Black, Centre of Learning, Lorraine Acheson, Women in Business, Laura Dowie, Timely Careers and Christine White, Diversity Mark

Centre of Learning launched in April this year as the fourth social enterprise within The WiB Group, focusing on advancing progress through the personal and professional development of businesswomen, with fewer than half (41%) of management roles in the UK currently held by women, according to the Chartered Management Institute.

Roseann continued: “Making an Impact demonstrates the breadth and depth of the work we’re doing on the ground day and daily. As a Group we are also actively engaging with elected representatives on the issues that matter to our members and partners, such as the long-overdue childcare strategy. Strategic plans left unimplemented are just paper; we need to see action and impact.