One of the leading integrated veterinary service providers in the UK, CVS is opening a new state-of-the-art MiNightVet veterinary practice in Omagh to offer out-of-hours emergency care for pets.

After 12 months of planning, it will be the only dedicated out-of-hours practice for small animals in the west of Northern Ireland.

The new MiNIghtVet service will operate out of the purpose built small animal section of Campsie Veterinary Centre and will house the very latest veterinary facilities.

The new MiNightVet building will be fitted with state-of-the-art emergency veterinary equipment, this will include digital x-ray facilities, a spacious operating theatre, plus ultrasound, endoscopy and laproscopic surgery capabilities.

Three full time vets and three full time nurses, with many years’ experience and who have received dedicated training in emergency veterinary care, will run the practice.

The practice will accept clients who contact them direct, via general CVS practices, or via referrals from their independent veterinary practice.

Lauren Boyce, practice director at MiNightVet Omagh, said: “Traditionally, veterinary practices would cover their own out-of-hours emergency care, rather than sending them to a dedicated clinic. But this might mean a specialist farm vet used to dealing with cattle, has to see a small domestic animal, which may not be ideal.

“By providing our new service, clients will know their pet will be seen by dedicated small animal emergency care vet team, when their local practice is closed. Our clients will also have peace-of-mind, knowing one of our vets is awake and available every night to provide emergency care to their pet.

“There’s also a benefit for the wider veterinary community in the region - as it will mean that small animal vets no longer need to be on call or work antisocial hours, unless they are a dedicated out-of-hours vet.”

To support the opening, MiNightVet Omagh experienced emergency care veterinary surgeons will hold a free ‘First steps with the emergency patient’ continual professional development event for the region’s independent vets.

CVS Group operates across small animal, farm animal, equine, laboratories and crematoria, with over 500 veterinary practices and referral centres in the UK, the Republic of Ireland and the Netherlands. In the last five years the company has invested nearly £80 million in its sites, facilities and equipment, in addition to industry leading training and support, to give the best possible care to animals.

