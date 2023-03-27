Moira-based veterinary practice, Affinity Veterinary Clinic, has opened its doors following a £118,000 investment from Ulster Bank for business start-up support.

Founded by local veterinarian Rebecca Martin, the small animal only practice is a dream come true having felt passionately about animals from a very young age.

Having graduated from the University of Liverpool in 2012, Rebecca previously worked in corporate practices and found the care for animals to be very expensive which can lead to potential long-term concerns for animal welfare, with owners being unable to afford their pet’s treatment.

Having decided to specialise in small animal medicine, she subsequently attained a certificate in Advanced Veterinary Practice. Her passion for animals combined with her desire to offer quality, affordable and accessible care for peoples’ pets, led her to the decision to open Affinity Vets in her hometown of Moira, recognising a gap in the market for a new, small animal only practice.

Rebecca, explained: “We are delighted to open our doors in Moira this month. Pets are one of the family and it is important they get the care they deserve. I am fortunate to be joined by an experienced team, and through our combined years of knowledge and experience, we aim to offer the best quality veterinary care possible.

“I am very thankful to have my vision supported by Ulster Bank. Without this, our new venture would simply not have been possible. They have helped make this process really smooth and easy, with a fantastic customer support team who are always readily available. With their support, our long-term vision for this practice is far more than I could ever have imagined.”

The clinic will offer a range of services to small animals including vaccinations, microchipping, x-rays, ultrasound imaging, dental procedures including dental x-rays, medical treatments, extensive in-house blood testing, surgical procedures, vet and nurse consultations.

New veterinary practice opens in Moira with support from Ulster Bank. Pictured is founder of Affinity Veterinary Clinic, Rebecca Martin and Ulster Bank business development manager Derick Wilson

The building has been designed with the patient and client experience in mind. It features a large waiting area with separate cat and dog waiting areas, consult rooms and hospitalisation facilities to make pets’ visit as stress free as possible.

Following a significant investment supported by Ulster Bank, the premises offer scope to grow the business in line with demand, with the potential to offer orthopedic treatment in-house, grooming facilities, specialist treatment and the ability for remote practitioners to use the facility as a temporary base.

Business development manager at Ulster Bank, Derick Wilson, explained: “Ulster Bank is excited to offer support to Rebecca and her team on their journey in opening Affinity Veterinary Clinic. Rebecca’s passion for animals and wealth of knowledge in veterinary science is evident. We