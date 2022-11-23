“I firmly believe your dogs are what you give them to eat - my oldest dogs are 12 and has very rarely been unwell.”

Northern Ireland start up, Doganic Barkery has proved ‘paw-some’ with dog owners looking for nutritious and healthy treats for their pets.

Located in Culmore in Londonderry, the business is still in its first year but has witnessed huge demand for its artisan products which are natural and contain no additives or preservatives. They are also ethically packaged with 100% biodegradable products.

“I have always had a love of baking for humans and found it was a great way to relax,” explained owner Kerona Hasson who herself owns three miniature Dachshunds, Scooby –Doo, Mr Darcy and little Tilly.

“When I looked at the contents of the dog treats for my first dog Mr Darcy, whom I got 12 years ago, I could see they were full of processed food and meat derivatives so I wanted to make him something that was clean and had no additives or preservatives.

“I would not feed my dogs something I would not eat myself.

“I decided to start making his snacks from scratch so I knew exactly what was going into them.

“A few years ago I took a career break and one of my neighbours last year suggested taking it to the next level and launching my own business.

“My first local market was White Oaks but now I am taking part in other local markets including the Walled City Markets in Guildhall Square and Coleraine Speciality Market.”

Kerona’s range of treats include birthday cakes and various fruit, vegetable and nut based snacks as well as festive themed gift ideas including selection boxes and biscuits. Her chamomile bedtime bites have also proved popular with dog owners whose pets experience anxiety.

“I wanted to produce something to help keep pets calm during periods of stress,” she explained.

“A lot of people come to me with their dogs ailments but I’m not a vet. I love the interaction with the owners and of course the dogs as most markets are outside, this allows the dogs to pick their own bakes.

Kerona will be exhibiting a number of festive themed gift ideas at the Guildhall including selection boxes and biscuits

“I firmly believe your dogs are what you give them to eat - my oldest dogs are 12 and has very rarely been unwell.”

Kerona is bringing her range to this year’s Guildhall Craft Fair which returns after a three year absence from Friday, November 25 to Sunday 27.

She continued: “I have had the opportunity of taking part in the Causeway Speciality Market in Coleraine on three occasions but the highlight to date has been the Foyle Maritime Festival.

“It was a baptism of fire and I was up baking the products through the night to meet the demand but I strive under pressure! I have benefited from the experience and I can’t wait to put it into practise at the craft fair.”

Doganic Barkery proprietor Kerona Hasson is looking forward to bringing her unique range of artisan heathy bakes for dogs to this year’s Guildhall Craft Fair

Looking to the future, she added: “I would love to have the products featured in shops, that would create its own challenges with supply but that would be the next level.

