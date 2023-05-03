News you can trust since 1737
New NI technology business, Workplace Solutions expands team with new partnership with Red Workplace Solutions

The addition of this supplies business will see IWS increase its product offering to its 500plus customers, adding an incremental £2.5m revenue over the next three years

By Claire Cartmill
Published 3rd May 2023, 11:44 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 11:44 BST

Recently launched IT solutions and document technology leader Innovative Workplace Solutions (IWS) has announced further expansion in Northern Ireland, with the addition of a new office supplies business to its portfolio.

Red Workplace Solutions, a well known Northern Ireland office supplies business led by Rosemary Hamilton in conjunction with Christine Rankin has joined forces with IWS. The business specialises in all things office equipment, supplies, furniture and more.

The addition of this supplies business will see IWS increase its product offering to its 500plus customers, adding an incremental £2.5m revenue over the next three years.

New IT solutions and document technology leader Innovative Workplace Solutions (IWS) has announced further expansion in Northern Ireland, with the addition of a new office supplies business to its portfolio. Red Workplace Solutions, a well known Northern Ireland office supplies business led by Rosemary Hamilton in conjunction with Christine Rankin has joined forces with IWS. Pictured are Christine Rankin, Rosemary Hamilton and Mark McPhillips, Innovative Workplace Solutions (IWS)New IT solutions and document technology leader Innovative Workplace Solutions (IWS) has announced further expansion in Northern Ireland, with the addition of a new office supplies business to its portfolio. Red Workplace Solutions, a well known Northern Ireland office supplies business led by Rosemary Hamilton in conjunction with Christine Rankin has joined forces with IWS. Pictured are Christine Rankin, Rosemary Hamilton and Mark McPhillips, Innovative Workplace Solutions (IWS)
Mark McPhillips, managing director, IWS says the partnership is an exciting step forward: “We’re delighted to see our business and team continue to grow since our launch in Northern Ireland last year. We see tremendous opportunities for growth in Northern Ireland and I’m pleased to welcome Rosemary and Christine to our team. This partnership will be of great benefit to our existing and future customers, expanding our product offering as we help make Northern Ireland firms work smarter, more efficiently and more effectively.”

Rosemary Hamilton, Workplace Solutions manager, IWS, added: “We have made an exciting and strategic decision to partner with Innovative Workplace Solutions, enabling us to provide a more localised service, add value for our customers and expand our reach. IWS is a perfect fit for us, and we’re excited for the future as we help Northern Ireland businesses create smarter workplaces.”

Established in September 2022, IWS offers a range of innovative print management, IT services, and document management solutions and is the premier partner of Xerox products and services in Northern Ireland.

The company opened its innovation centre in Heron Road, Belfast, and has ambitions to grow, planning to invest £1.8m into developing its network of customers over the next three years.

