She also had the opportunity to meet Alice, the grey parrot, who is considered a valued member of the team.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart praises Alice Blu Aero for their forward thinking and local innovation including plans to create 100 new jobs

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has celebrated the ‘significant impact’ of a new and innovative company in the Northern Ireland aircraft industry.

Based in Ardress, near Loughgall, Alice Blu Aero was created in 2021 to support the anticipated boom in aircraft seating following the travel crisis of the early 2020s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the introduction of more efficient, longer range narrow-bodied aircraft and general direction of aviation travel towards more point-to-point services Alice Blu Aero saw opportunities in supplying a new type of business class seat and monuments offering specifically for narrow body aircraft.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has celebrated the ‘significant impact’ of a new and innovative company in the Northern Ireland aircraft industry. Carla is pictured during a visit to Alice Blu Aero in Craigavon with CEO Ryan McNeice

​During a recent visit Ms Lockhart praised the firm for their forward thinking and local innovation in the aircraft industry.

She said: "I was delighted to be invited to visit Alice Blu Aero, a new company at Ardress who are on the verge of making a significant impact in the lucrative aircraft industry with its cutting-edge seating products.

"Seating for aircraft remains a speciality in Northern Ireland, and Alice Blu Aero’s, whilst new to the market, has a team of experienced and hardworking engineers who specialise in creating bespoke design, compliant with the highest industry standards.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During her visit, Lockhart also emphasised the importance of supporting local businesses and the positive impact they have on the local economy.

Carla pictured with Alice Blu Aero director Fergal McNeice and Alice the parrot during a recent visit to the new Northern Ireland firm

She explained: "It is always great to showcase local businesses and support them in whatever way we can.

"The passion and the backstory to this company is based on a family model aimed at supporting those in the local supply chain, something I am passionate about."

Lockhart was particularly impressed by the company’s journey and aspirations for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also had the opportunity to meet Alice, the grey parrot, who is considered a valued member of the team.

She continued: "It was great to hear about their journey and their aspirations. Also great to meet Alice, the grey parrot, who is a much beloved member of the team.

"I wish Fergal and his son Ryan well and I look forward to supporting their efforts.”

Delighted with the visit, director Fergal McNeice, stated: “During her visit, Carla was excited to hear about our ambitious plans for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In 2025, AliceBluAero will create 100 new jobs, contributing significantly to the local economy. We are committed to sourcing all our seat components from the rich ecosystem of aerospace suppliers right here in Northern Ireland.

"By keeping skills and engineering expertise where they belong—within our local community—we ensure that our innovations stay homegrown, without the need to send work overseas as well as training future generations.

“We’re grateful for Carla Lockhart’s support and look forward to continuing our journey with such strong backing from our local leaders.”

Outlining other recent achievements, CEO of Alice Blu Aero, Ryan McNeice added: “The UKCAA has confirmed that we are the first UK premium aircraft seat manufacturer to complete dynamic testing for the certification of an oblique lie-flat seat under UKTSOA C127c.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This milestone not only represents our first TSOA but also marks the UK's inaugural certification of this seat type. Additionally, this program provided the CAA with a live case to demonstrate their competence in approving seats under ETSO-C127c, which will, in turn, boost confidence within the UK seating industry to pursue UKTSO approval for their own oblique lie-flat seats.