New Northern Ireland business is flying high making ‘significant impact’ on lucrative aircraft industry
Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has celebrated the ‘significant impact’ of a new and innovative company in the Northern Ireland aircraft industry.
Based in Ardress, near Loughgall, Alice Blu Aero was created in 2021 to support the anticipated boom in aircraft seating following the travel crisis of the early 2020s.
With the introduction of more efficient, longer range narrow-bodied aircraft and general direction of aviation travel towards more point-to-point services Alice Blu Aero saw opportunities in supplying a new type of business class seat and monuments offering specifically for narrow body aircraft.
During a recent visit Ms Lockhart praised the firm for their forward thinking and local innovation in the aircraft industry.
She said: "I was delighted to be invited to visit Alice Blu Aero, a new company at Ardress who are on the verge of making a significant impact in the lucrative aircraft industry with its cutting-edge seating products.
"Seating for aircraft remains a speciality in Northern Ireland, and Alice Blu Aero’s, whilst new to the market, has a team of experienced and hardworking engineers who specialise in creating bespoke design, compliant with the highest industry standards.”
During her visit, Lockhart also emphasised the importance of supporting local businesses and the positive impact they have on the local economy.
She explained: "It is always great to showcase local businesses and support them in whatever way we can.
"The passion and the backstory to this company is based on a family model aimed at supporting those in the local supply chain, something I am passionate about."
Lockhart was particularly impressed by the company’s journey and aspirations for the future.
She also had the opportunity to meet Alice, the grey parrot, who is considered a valued member of the team.
She continued: "It was great to hear about their journey and their aspirations. Also great to meet Alice, the grey parrot, who is a much beloved member of the team.
"I wish Fergal and his son Ryan well and I look forward to supporting their efforts.”
Delighted with the visit, director Fergal McNeice, stated: “During her visit, Carla was excited to hear about our ambitious plans for the future.
"In 2025, AliceBluAero will create 100 new jobs, contributing significantly to the local economy. We are committed to sourcing all our seat components from the rich ecosystem of aerospace suppliers right here in Northern Ireland.
"By keeping skills and engineering expertise where they belong—within our local community—we ensure that our innovations stay homegrown, without the need to send work overseas as well as training future generations.
“We’re grateful for Carla Lockhart’s support and look forward to continuing our journey with such strong backing from our local leaders.”
Outlining other recent achievements, CEO of Alice Blu Aero, Ryan McNeice added: “The UKCAA has confirmed that we are the first UK premium aircraft seat manufacturer to complete dynamic testing for the certification of an oblique lie-flat seat under UKTSOA C127c.
"This milestone not only represents our first TSOA but also marks the UK's inaugural certification of this seat type. Additionally, this program provided the CAA with a live case to demonstrate their competence in approving seats under ETSO-C127c, which will, in turn, boost confidence within the UK seating industry to pursue UKTSO approval for their own oblique lie-flat seats.
“The CAA further noted that our draft ADOA handbook and procedures were among the best they had ever been handed for review. This success highlights the expertise and commitment of the team of industry veterans involved and reinforces AliceBluAero's dedication to delivering innovative and reliable seating solutions for the aviation industry.”
