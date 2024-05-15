Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Carla Lockhart MP welcomes Mowgli’s Chip Shop and Cafe Marmalade expansion as ‘welcome boosts’ for the local economy

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has expressed her delight at the launch of the new local business, Mowgli’s Chip Shop in Craigavon.

Owned by Joanne and Stephen, Mowgli's based at the shops area in the Mourneview, Grey and Hospital Estate, is already serving quality fish, chips and more to the local community.

Joanne and Stephen have realised their lifelong dream of owning their own business, focusing on delivering delicious, high-quality food to the local area.

"It’s inspiring to see entrepreneurs like Joanne and Stephen achieving their dreams and revitalising our community spaces," said the DUP MP. "It's wonderful to see this unit buzzing with life again. I encourage everyone to support Mowgli’s by enjoying a meal there."

Also welcoming the expansion of Cafe Marmalade in Banbridge as a ‘welcome boost for town’

She added: “A planning application submitted to Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council seeks to enhance the cafe by adding first-floor seating for approximately 80 customers.

