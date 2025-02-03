Nine Squared Belfast is set to open its doors in the historic Printworks building on Wednesday following a £300,000 and the creation of 10 new jobs.

To celebrate, the first 300 coffees sold each day from Wednesday, February 5 until Saturday (inclusive) will be available for just £1 each.

Nine Squared Belfast has seating for 35 guests and the interior complements Nine Squared’s bold branding and character, embodying the vibrant and playful essence as well as the industrial character of its new location.

Customers can enjoy signature brews using Origin, a specialty coffee roaster with a focus on quality and sustainability, and a wide selection of delicious locally baked goods from Bakari Bakery. A click and collect service will also be introduced in the coming days.

Nine Squared Belfast is owned by Sean McDonnell who brings a wealth of experience within the independent coffee industry and businessman Neil Cole who has an extensive background in marketing and social media and has held senior global positions with both Meta and TikTok, currently working with the latter.

Neil Cole co-owner of Nine Squared Belfast, said: “⁠We are thrilled to be opening the doors of Nine Squared Belfast in the Printworks building, it’s a unique space in an iconic location with an amazing front of house team. Whilst we’re located in the heart of Belfast city centre, it’s a haven with beautiful and contemporary interiors and a stunning courtyard backdrop, that takes people away from the hustle and bustle, a place to gather and relax.”

Sean McDonnell, co-owner, added: “As well as offering exceptional coffee and bakes, in the coming months we will be hosting experiences to bring people together, including supper clubs and music and comedy events with a host of local talent and well-known personalities. To celebrate, we’ve brewed up an incredible opening offer and from when we open on Wednesday until Saturday, the first 300 coffees sold each day are only £1.”

A stunning central counter adorned with rich walnut and concrete effect stone takes centre stage. Contemporary, whimsical tiling mirrors the dynamic textures of local graffiti, creating a striking backdrop. The scheme is complemented by warm, opal glazed orb and metallic pendants, plush upholstery, sleek walnut, barrel legged banquettes, a lime effect wall finish with aesthetic nuances inherent in plaster, a statement glass block window and a polished concrete floor with expressive aggregate.

The final result is a warm, sultry, playful space that fuses interiors, graphic design, coffee and community together making it a stunning location for coffee lovers and unique event experiences in the heart of the city.

