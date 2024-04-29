Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ahead of its upcoming opening in June, The Foundry in Belfast is excited to announce a major recruitment drive as it seeks to establish its team with 30 new hires across a variety of roles.

The investment by The Ducales Group will see new life injected into the Cathedral Quarter, with a 350 capacity bar and restaurant as well as 20 boutique hotel rooms across three floors.

Located in the heart of the Cathedral Quarter, 10-16 Hill Street, the site was the original location of the historic Harp Bar. With the street’s former name being Foundry Street, the new venue pays homage to the history of its home.

The Hill Street hotel and bar is looking for enthusiastic individuals to join its dynamic workforce and contribute to its success.

The ideal candidates will possess a passion for hospitality, excellent communication skills, and a dedication to delivering top-notch service to patrons.

Previous experience in the hospitality industry is preferred but not required, as The Foundry is committed to providing comprehensive training to all new hires.

The Ducales Group's multi-million-pound investment into its latest hospitality development, The Foundry, is set to open in June. Pictured is Jim Crawford-Smyth, general manager of The Foundry

"We are thrilled to announce this recruitment drive as we continue to plan for our upcoming opening The Foundry Hotel & Bar," said Jim Crawford Smyth, general manager of The Foundry.

"Our team will be the heart and soul of our establishment, and we are excited to welcome new members who share our dedication to providing exceptional service and creating memorable experiences for our guests."

In addition to competitive salaries and benefits, employees at The Foundry will have the opportunity to work in a dynamic and supportive environment, with ample opportunities for career advancement and professional development.