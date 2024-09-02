Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ross Moffett has more than 15 years of sales experience across energy, management, automotive and finance sectors

Ross Moffett, sales director of ICC Belfast, Waterfront Hall, and Ulster Hall

He is a board member of the British and Irish Trading Alliance (BITA NI).