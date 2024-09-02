New Northern Ireland sales director targets further business tourism growth at ICC Belfast
A Northern Ireland sales director has been appointed at ICC Belfast, Waterfront Hall and Ulster Hall.
Ross Moffett has more than 15 years of sales experience across energy, management, automotive and finance sectors.
He is a board member of the British and Irish Trading Alliance (BITA NI).
In his new role, Moffett's role will focus on positioning ICC Belfast as a globally competitive convention centre supporting the growth of Northern Ireland’s business tourism sector, as well as driving a programme of live entertainment and events in Belfast’s venues.
