​Fermanagh entrepreneur Matthew Rainey decided to set up his own snack bar business “to offer consumers a more natural option and to provide fruit and nut bar enthusiasts with a higher protein, no added sugar alternative”.

Matthew’s recently launched Embark protein bars have already won UK recognition in the shape of a prestigious Great Taste Award. The bars are targeted at regular exercisers, in particular, and are based on a survey of consumers which found that their biggest frustration is that some “taste too artificial and can be expensive”.

“Our consumers prefer protein bars made with fewer, less processed ingredients that offer a natural taste. “They don’t taste like protein bars,” continues Matthew, who has a background in financial management.

“We combine the high protein benefits and indulgent flavours of a protein bar with the nutritious and more wholesome ingredients of a fruit and nut bar, without added sugar. By doing this, we offer consumers a natural tasting, indulgent flavoured protein bar that is packed with natural sources of protein, no added sugar and lots of exciting crispy, crunchy textures.”

His goal was “to create a range of protein bars that could be eaten every day especially by consumers keen on exercise and a healthier diet”.

The bars had to be “more affordable, less processed so they could be part of a daily healthy diet, made with as many natural ingredients as possible and be high in protein while containing no added sugars”.

Matthew, who employs four people at his recently opened manufacturing plant outside Enniskillen, continues: “Our DNA celebrates innovation and, I believe, delivers something new to the snack bar marketplace.

“Our target market is consistent exercisers and health-conscious individuals – there’s roughly 15 to 20 millions in the UK. Our leading edge is, I believe, that we are the only protein bar in the UK that’s achieved a Great Taste Award. Our simple production process also means we’re able to offer consumers a 20% discounted price against our competitors.

​Fermanagh entrepreneur Matthew Rainey decided to set up his own snack bar business producing his Embark protein bars

“The bars have up to 50% less saturated fat and are made from natural sources of protein including egg whites, almonds and cashews while also being packed with fruit healthy fibre,” adds Matthew.

He plans to grow sales by leaning heavily on the Great Taste Award promotion, to develop more flavours and to create an additional range that continues to offer premium taste.

“Bringing more consumers into the sports nutrition category with the promise of a ‘Great Taste’ is an important part of our sales pitch to retailers,” he continues. “We know that the artificial taste and texture of some protein bars may prohibit a large group of health-conscious consumers from entering this space. We feel our healthy, Great Taste endorsed products can encourage more into the grab ‘n’ go sports nutrition category,” he adds.

The small enterprise has its sights set on international sales and has just partnered with a global distributor with a network of wholesale contacts which sell into coffee shops, gyms, convenience stores and farm shops.

“Additionally, we have partnered strategically with an experienced brand consultant closely connected to thousands of independent health foods stores throughout Great Britain,” he says.

The company is also aiming to grow its participation in programmes such as the local council’s Go Succeed and Scaling the Edge offering in-depth market research, the latter will help the company to understand its market and customers more effectively.

Matthew has recently won the the Fermanagh and Omagh Council’s Go Succeed Ultimate Pitch Competition, another important endorsement.

Sales, Matthew says, have been growing steadily. Feedback from independent retail outlets, coffee shops, butchers and gyms has been extremely positive.

“The bars are also performing well in student centric areas too, close to universities, within Belfast,” he adds. “While it’s an intensely competitive marketplace, of course, our sales are promising. We are currently exploring ways to enhance our brand identity by working with professional graphic designers and brand agencies. The aim is to take our branding to the next level and to reflect the quality of ingredients we use.

"We sell at Naturally North Coast and Glens Farmer’s monthly market which is providing quick consumer feedback. Our Amazon store also has an average of five star reviews. Our website reviews are the same. We know we have great tasting products. Now, it’s simply getting the branding and marketing correct to speak more directly to our target customer.