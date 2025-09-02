Pictured as Liberty IT opens its new office in Galway’s Bonham Quay as part of its exciting growth plans and commitment to playing a key role in supporting the tech industry across the West of Ireland are Praveen Talavar, software engineer; Valentina Rodrigues, principal software engineer; Alan Quigley, principal software engineer; Tony Marron, managing director; Trista Monaghan, engineering manager; Wes Fleming, solutions engineer and Trevor McWeeney, senior engineering manager Thanks Fi -- Fiona Brown Fiona Brown Communications (t) +44 (0) 7887 864641 (e) [email protected] (w) fionabrowncommunications.com

Expansion marks next chapter in Liberty IT’s rapid growth, deepening community partnerships and creating high-quality tech roles across the region

Belfast software firm Liberty IT has opened a new office in Galway’s Bonham Quay as part of its exciting growth plans and commitment to playing a key role in supporting the tech industry across the West of Ireland.

The new state-of-the-art office, located on the first floor of the city’s Bonham Quay which overlooks the docks, has a mixture of working areas including collaboration and innovation spaces, a wellbeing room, meeting rooms and a town hall area for internal and external events.

Since opening its first Galway hub in PorterShed in July 2023, Liberty IT has firmly established itself as a key player in the local tech industry with a growing team of 67 employees and the development of strong partnerships with organisations across the community including University of Galway, IdeasLab, itag, Galway City Museum and Data2Sustain.

Tony Marron, managing director of Liberty IT said: “We’re excited to expand our presence in Galway with the opening of our new office in Bonham Quay. Since establishing our first hub in the city in 2023, we’ve experienced significant growth and this dedicated space will allow us to build on that momentum and support the continued development of our teams.

"Bonham Quay’s sustainability credentials and strong transport connections make it an ideal location for our people - both those based locally and our colleagues visiting from our Dublin and Belfast offices.

“Over the past two years, we’ve become an active part of Galway’s dynamic tech community, and we’re extremely proud of the partnerships we’re building across the region with schools, universities and other organisations.

"We’ve created and supported a wide range of fantastic initiatives and events including the Atlantec AI Challenge and our immersive tech school programme, STEAM Studio in partnership with Galway City Museum, plus we have lots of exciting plans for the months and years ahead.