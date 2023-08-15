The Mall Shopping Centre is poised for transformation amidst positive leasing activity since being acquired by Turkington Group earlier this year.

Under this new ownership, the scheme has renewed its lease with anchor tenant Sainsbury’s and welcomed new tenant, Hays Travel with further deals expected to complete throughout 2023.

Comprising 63,000 sq. ft. of retail accommodation in the centre of Armagh city, The Mall will benefit from significant investment from Turkington Group which intends to transform the scheme into a vibrant and modern shopping hub.

Gary Turkington from Turkington Group, said: “We see huge potential to breathe new life not only into The Mall, but into the heart of Armagh through the creation of an unparalleled shopping experience in the city.

“With our commitment to substantial investment and innovative enhancements, we look forward to unveiling an exciting array of retail opportunities that will redefine the future of The Mall.”

CBRE Northern Ireland acted as the advisors on behalf of Turkington Group throughout the transaction.

Stephen Smith, associate director of Retail at CBRE NI, added: “The Mall has long been established as the dominant retail scheme within Armagh and, since being acquired by Turkington Group, is attracting renewed interest from both local and national retailers and food and beverage outlets.