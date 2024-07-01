New partnerships for National World to enhance digital and print capabilities

Business announcement from National World

The owner of the News Letter has unveiled two new partnerships which it says are aimed at enhancing its digital and print capabilities.

National World said that the arrangement with Reach plc to sell national advertising to UK media agencies was in line with its commitment to “localise, energise, digitise, and monetise unique content while expanding its audience base".

Beginning October 1, 2024, Reach Solutions Limited will take charge of selling display and public notice advertising for National World’s print brands, engaging with major regional and London-based agencies.

This collaboration will see National World’s renowned daily newspapers, such as The Scotsman and Yorkshire Post, integrated into the successful "Big City" package. This package already includes prominent titles like the Mirror, as well as Reach’s leading regional dailies including the Manchester Evening News, Liverpool Echo, and Birmingham Mail. National World’s Express & Star and Shropshire Star from the West Midlands are already part of this initiative.

Formation of Axiom Media Alliance

In addition to bolstering its print advertising efforts, National World is launching a joint venture with Axiom Media Holdings Limited, named Axiom Media Alliance (AMA). This new entity will focus on marketing National World's digital assets to advertisers, leveraging Axiom’s expertise.

AMA, under the leadership of Axiom’s CEO Jeremy Lawrence, will function as an independent sales house, promoting National World’s distinctive content and extensive audience reach to premium advertisers. Axiom currently handles National World’s video advertising inventory.

Embracing Cutting-Edge Digital Solutions

To further support its strategic vision, National World plans to transition its digital assets to a new platform provided by Auth (www.auth.inc), renowned for its innovative AI-driven technology that enhances reader engagement.

Executive Insights

Mark Hollinshead, National World’s Chief Operating Officer, emphasised the value of these partnerships, stating: "Media partnerships such as those we have announced today help publishers to become more efficient, improve their pricing power and offer a one-stop-shop for advertising customers."Where possible, it is essential for print titles to increase their efficiency so that resources can be directed at the journalism and content creation our audiences desire. Similarly, dedicated digital resources are an essential component for any growth-orientated news publisher.

"Reach Solutions is the market leader in its sector and the addition of National World’s print brands will further enhance the "Big City" package, creating compelling solutions for advertisers. Similarly, we’re delighted to be expanding our relationship with Axiom which we believe will create a compelling offer for National World's rapidly growing digital portfolio."