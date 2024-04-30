Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Member of Parliament for Upper Bann, Carla Lockhart, has welcomed Vintage Kit Co. to Portadown as they bring a large portion of football nostalgia to the town.

Following a recent visit to the new establishment Carla, said: “It brings me great pleasure to welcome Vintage Kit Co. to join our vibrant business community in Portadown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This exciting new establishment, located at 6 Church Street, promises to be a unique addition to Portadown’s high street.

“When I visited Vintage Kit Co. recently I loved the celebration of nostalgia and sporting heritage which the owner Aaron McIldoon has created. The shop also doubles up as a cafe, serving up first class coffee, tea and buns all surrounded by golden oldie football apparel.

“This venture is yet another testament to the entrepreneurial spirit among the people of Portadown, creating local employment as well as creating community through the enduring passion for football that resonates throughout Upper Bann.