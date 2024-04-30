New Portadown shop celebrates nostalgia and sporting heritage

Carla Lockhart MP welcomes Vintage Kit Co. to Church Street which doubles up as a cafe
By Claire Cartmill
Published 30th Apr 2024, 18:25 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2024, 18:31 BST
Member of Parliament for Upper Bann, Carla Lockhart, has welcomed Vintage Kit Co. to Portadown as they bring a large portion of football nostalgia to the town.

Following a recent visit to the new establishment Carla, said: “It brings me great pleasure to welcome Vintage Kit Co. to join our vibrant business community in Portadown.

"This exciting new establishment, located at 6 Church Street, promises to be a unique addition to Portadown’s high street.

“When I visited Vintage Kit Co. recently I loved the celebration of nostalgia and sporting heritage which the owner Aaron McIldoon has created. The shop also doubles up as a cafe, serving up first class coffee, tea and buns all surrounded by golden oldie football apparel.

“This venture is yet another testament to the entrepreneurial spirit among the people of Portadown, creating local employment as well as creating community through the enduring passion for football that resonates throughout Upper Bann.

“I extend my warmest congratulations to Aaron and the team behind Vintage Kit Co. on their grand opening and wish them every success for the future.”

