New Portrush restaurant proposal for former lifeboat shelter and toilet

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans for a new restaurant at a former lifeboat shelter in Portrush have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

A recent planning application seeks approval for “retention of the existing public WC external structure, repositioning and extension of the kitchen block and roof terrace/addition of staff facilities, and external fire escape staircase from roof terrace” at the Lansdowne shelter.

A Design and Access Statement, put forward by agents Jones Architects, said the building’s original use was that of a “modest lifeboat station and is recorded as a Grade B2 listed structure”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The statement added: “It is a gabled building with a slipway leading out to the sea, constructed in 1860, and is regarded as having an important social history context.”

The former lifeboat station and toilet in Portrush

“It is a good example of the modest type of structures built throughout Ireland to house lifeboats in the mid-nineteenth century.

“It consists of a regular plan form with gabled front and rear elevations, parapets to all elevations with a flat roof behind this façade. There is a single-storey modern toilet block, incorporating stone and timber finish.

“The building is detached and its scale is reduced by its proximity to the foreshore and sea, beyond which dominate the visual character of the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are various near and far views of the site, though the main setting of the building is informed by views from the south east along Lower Lansdowne Road. The foreground of the site is formed by a large expanse of public car parking and areas of hard landscaping.

“Following its abandonment as a lifeboat station, the building was primarily used for WC provision. The remainder of the ground floor and entire first floor were given over to storage rooms.”