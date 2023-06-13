News you can trust since 1737
​New president of NI Chamber calls for ‘urgent need’ for restored Executive and vows to ensure ‘the business view is accounted for’

​Earlier this month, I had the great honour of being appointed as the 177th President of Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
By Cathal Geoghegan, president, Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Published 13th Jun 2023, 11:00 BST- 3 min read

I am delighted to follow in Gillian McAuley’s footsteps (former president of Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry) and feel extremely honoured to take on the role which has been held by her, and some of the region’s most successful businesspeople over many decades.

This year, Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry is celebrating a staggering 240 years in existence, so to be part of that celebration and its legacy during my tenure is very special indeed.

While I’m certainly looking forward to the year ahead, I am aware too that I’m taking on an important position at a difficult time for business and the Northern Ireland economy.

In such a challenging fiscal environment, with inflationary pressures as they are, this isn’t an easy time for our members.

When combined with a tight labour market, supply chain difficulties and the continued absence of an Executive, the impact of difficulties soon starts to compound.

In fact, almost every day now, something new highlights the urgent need for a functioning Executive to be restored.

Most recently, the budget allocation for the Department of the Economy laid bare the scale of the problem and the long-term economic challenges we face.

It’s clearer than ever before that we need all our political leaders to strain every sinew to get the institutions up and running.

In doing so, we urge them to engage with businesspeople throughout the province at every appropriate juncture of negotiations.

At Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry, we’ll continue to do everything possible to facilitate that process of engagement.

That’s critical because any negotiations about a return to power-sharing will inevitably include a focus on the tough decisions an incoming Executive needs to face.

Cathal Geoghegan, president, Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and IndustryCathal Geoghegan, president, Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Cathal Geoghegan, president, Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry

The impact of those decisions will be felt by stakeholders including businesses, so involving them in the process is key.

We’ve stressed the need for this engagement before.

In fact, for many months now, Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry has been at the forefront of calling for effective, functioning and sustainably funded government.

I am proud that we work collaboratively with other business organisations, politicians and civic leaders on the issues that matter.

And I remain hopeful that we are moving towards an inflexion point, which will see power-sharing restored.

And when we reach that point, which we must, I also believe that an incoming Executive can make difficult decisions.

That includes decisions on revenue raising and on unpopular, but strategically important choices for longer term transformation in areas like health and education.

Of course, that will require an agreed Programme for Government (something we have not had for well over a decade), to ground tough decisions in evidence with a strategic, cross-departmental focus.

A Programme for Government needs to be agreed with a great sense of urgency and it must be done so with more meaningful input from all the stakeholders, not least the private sector.

I do not want my year as Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry president to coincide with another period of great political stalemate within Northern Ireland.

I am extremely committed to using this important role as a platform for progress and during my tenure, will do everything that I can to facilitate the engagement we’re calling for and ensure that in all the decisions which lie ahead, the business view is accounted for.

