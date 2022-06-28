New principal and chief executive of South West College appointed

Ms McCartan, who will take up the post in September, is currently the Director of Corporate Services and Governance at Fermanagh & Omagh District Council.

Ms McCartan, a former student at the College, brings over 25 years leadership and management experience in executive and non-executive roles in Further Education, Local Government and associated sectors.

South West College is a significant provider of education and training in the region with campuses in Cookstown, Dungannon, Enniskillen and Omagh. The College has approximately 17,000 learner enrolments each year and a staffing complement of over 750.

Celine McCartan, new principal and chief executive of South West College

Chair of South West College’s Governing Body, Dr Nicholas O’Shiel, said: “I am delighted to welcome Celine as the new principal and chief executive of South West College. With an extensive career in public sector management, Celine will be an excellent leader as the College delivers for our learners and supports the implementation of the 10X Skills Strategy by providing a curriculum relevant to today’s students and employers.”

Incoming principal and chief executive of South West College, Ms Celine McCartan, added: “It is a privilege to take on the leadership of South West College as the Principal and Chief Executive at this time. The College plays a key role in providing high quality education, training and development opportunities which are vital to building futures for our people, to support the economy and the wellbeing of our communities.