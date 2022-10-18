A Belfast-based entrepreneur has launched a new venture, Property Staging NI, following a marked increase for a service that was previously unavailable in the local property industry.

Sheelagh Wright, owner of Kensington House Design, is expanding her business to offer property staging services to landlords, homeowners and investors across Northern Ireland.

Sheelagh initially established Kensington House Design during lockdown in 2020 after spending many years developing property herself alongside her career in public relations. She was inspired to add staging services when a client asked her for help with furnishing and presenting an empty property that was not attracting viewers.

Mum of three, Sheelagh explained: “I was contacted by a client last year asking if I could stage an empty property that was proving impossible to sell. Unfortunately at the time my husband and children all had Covid so I was unable to help him within his timeframe. I researched similar businesses in Northern Ireland to see if I could find someone else to do the work and at the time, I could not find anyone offering this specific service.

“I could see the possibilities and began training with award-winning entrepreneur and staging coach, Liv Conlon, to learn as much as I could about how to run a staging business before officially launching Property Staging NI.”

Sheelagh handles every aspect of presenting empty properties for sale and also offers a ‘house doctor’ service for homeowners struggling to sell.

Whilst property staging is commonplace in other parts of the UK and across North America, it is much less ubiquitous in Northern Ireland. However, with the recent ‘mini budget’ leading to a hike in interest rates and many lenders removing or reviewing their mortgage products and affordability criteria, it is becoming increasingly important for sellers to secure a sale.

She continued: “A recent survey by Right Move suggests that staged homes sell for an average of 8% more than equivalent empty properties. With staging typically averaging at less than 1% of the asking price of a property, sellers can expect around a 7% increase in their profit by using our services

“With buyers spending less than seven seconds per property when searching online, having a scroll-stopping home gives vendors a much better chance of increasing viewings and offers, than if they present an empty, uninspiring space, so staging helps increase buyer interest, even before in person viewings.”

And it’s not just those selling properties in Northern Ireland who are taking advantage of property staging services.

