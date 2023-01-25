Jans has been operating at Caulside Drive at Newpark Industrial Estate since 2019.

The proposed building will comprise of factory floor and office space and is expected to see the creation of 250 new jobs.

Thirty-two neighbouring properties were notified about the plan with five letters of objection received by council planners.

An artist’s impression of the new Jans factory in Antrim

A report to the committee says the homes closest to the proposed location are at Caulside Park. Planners consider the natural buffer and separation distance to the residential properties is “sufficient to ensure that there are no significant issues with dominance on the residential properties from the proposed factory”.

“It is considered that there is unlikely to be any significant overshadowing or loss of light as a result of this development,” the report says.

The report notes: “Concern has been raised that the proposal may impact upon the privacy of nearby residential properties. There are no windows on the southern elevation of the building to facilitate overlooking or the perception of overlooking.”

Noise Assessment

Councillors were advised council’s Environmental Health Section (EHS) reviewed the noise assessment and concluded the proposals can “operate without adverse impact on nearby residential amenity subject to noise control conditions”.

“Overall, with regard to compatibility with the nearby residential properties at Caulside Park, it is considered that the natural buffer and separation distance between the dwellings and the proposed factory along with the noise and external lighting control conditions proposed by EHS ensures that the proposal is compatible with the adjacent residential properties,” the report states.

In response to a query by Antrim DUP Alderman John Smyth, planning consultant Gavin Rolston said a “detailed landscape scheme” has been submitted as part of the application.

He added it will be placed along the boundary to “ensure significant screening” for residents.

Antrim SDLP Cllr Roisin Lynch asked about noise impact during the factory operation.

Mr Rolston indicated a “very detailed” noise assessment has been a submitted as part of the application. He went on to say an acoustic fence will be placed along the boundary.

Glengormley DUP Cllr Alison Bennington said a beekeeper lives in the area and asked for an assurance flora and fauna will not be removed.

She was told “significantly more landscaping” will be introduced around the boundary.