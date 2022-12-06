Maxol has opened the first dedicated ultra rapid EV hub in Northern Ireland at the newly expanded Kinnegar Service Station in Holywood.

The hub features four high-powered rapid and ultra-rapid chargers including a 200kw charge point that can charge a single vehicle in as little as 15 minutes. There are a further two 150kw charge points that service four vehicles at any one time and a single 50KW rapid charge point. Up to six vehicles can be charged at one time and the chargers are powered using renewable electricity.

Brian Donaldson, chief executive of The Maxol Group, said: "This is a landmark moment for Maxol and for Northern Ireland. Maxol has delivered the first dedicated ultra rapid EV charging hub in Northern Ireland - to build upon the charging points we already have in place at Townparks in Antrim, Mallusk in Belfast and later this month we will unveil another charge point at our newly refurbished site at Edenderry.

"Maxol continues to invest in and develop the right infrastructure across our service station network to support the move to electric. At all these developments we worked closely with the team in NI Electric Networks to provide the necessary grid capacity to power the chargers and additional requirements for each location."

The sustainably designed new flagship development, which is part of a broader five-year investment programme has used cutting-edge technology to create a measurably different service station that will enable Maxol to reduce the site’s existing carbon footprint by up to 40%.

Parking has more than doubled in capacity to 41 spaces, to ease the flow of traffic on site even during peak trading periods.

Kinnegar’s retail space has almost doubled in size with the opening of a brand new Eurospar that offers a range of locally produced food including an expanded grocery offer, a large butchery section as well as a choice offering of fruit & veg, dairy, and frozen food ranges.

Mark McCammond, retail director of Henderson Retail, licensee for Maxol said: “The completion of the Kinnegar site brings a premium offering for the local area with our exclusive Delish food to go brand serving the high level of passing trade, complemented by bays of fresh, locally sourced products and our own brand ranges that can be picked up for tonight’s tea.

“This is a one-stop-shop and supermarket experience for the local community that has been built with their needs as a top priority.”

A total of 20 new jobs have been created for the local community as a result of the expansion and development.

Brian Donaldson, chief executive of The Maxol Group, added: "This site marks an important step on our journey towards being a more sustainable business. The technologies and innovations we have used here are creating a blueprint that we will apply across our network in larger type locations to deliver a positive change for our customers, the environment, and our industry and that is a very exciting journey to be on."

