Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hotspots revealed: CompareNI.com looked at accident data across each district council area in Northern Ireland, reviewing the average cost of repairs and the effect it had on the annual car insurance costs

New data has shown that repair costs are surging throughout certain areas of Northern Ireland within the last year – with 61% saying they feel overcharged.

The team at CompareNI.com looked at accident data across each district council area in Northern Ireland, reviewing the average cost of repairs and the effect it had on the annual car insurance costs – with nearly 5000 collisions since April 2023 according to the PSNI, 80 less that the year before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CompareNI surveyed 1,000 drivers in Northern Ireland and asked their thoughts on repair costs, with 61% reporting they felt overcharged.

Mid and East Antrim, Mid Ulster and Lisburn and Castlereagh were identified as hotspots for soaring repair costs.

Drivers in Mid Ulster were worst affected, with a 78% average increase in repair costs, rising from £5,503 to £9,783, followed by a 49% surge for Mid and East Antrim and a 9% surge for Lisburn and Castlereagh.

Over the last 12 months, car insurance costs have soared by 29% for those individuals involved in accidents across Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CompareNI surveyed 1,000 drivers in Northern Ireland and asked their thoughts on repair costs, with 61% reporting they felt overcharged. The data shows that Belfast had the largest number of accident claims for any area in Northern Ireland

A recent CompareNI survey showed nearly a quarter of drivers (23%) have paid for repairs themselves after an incident to help protect their no claims bonus – in a bid to help stop insurance costs from escalating.

The data shows that Belfast had the largest number of accident claims for any area in Northern Ireland. The average repair cost for Belfast is £7387, making the average car insurance cost for those involved, £1,068 – a 23% increase from last year.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon had the second largest number of accident claims, with an average repair cost of £7,563 and average car insurance cost of £920.

Mid Ulster and Antrim and Newtownabbey had the second and third highest average car insurance costs after Belfast with £1035 and £1135 respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fermanagh and Omagh had the lowest number of accident claims with an average repair cost of £5,915 and an average insurance cost of £863.

Commenting on the figures, Ian Wilson, managing director of CompareNI.com, said: “The rising cost of car insurance has been hitting drivers in Northern Ireland hard recently, with spiking repair costs thought to be a key factor as prices of parts and labour continue to increase.

“For these drivers involved in accidents, it also creates a knock-on effect for their car insurance – with an average increase of 29%. Those drivers in Belfast, Mid Ulster and Antrim and Newtownabbey are now paying over a £1000 on average for their annual car insurance premium.

“These rising repair, fuel and insurance costs may tempt drivers to look at more basic insurance products which have recently entered the market to help drivers find savings. However, it’s important to check these policies cover everything they need them to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad