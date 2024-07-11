Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Getting down to business is set to get a whole lot easier for remote workers in Strabane with the opening of a new coworking space.

Hive Coworking is a remote working hub in the heart of Strabane, meeting the needs of remote workers, freelancers, entrepreneurs and businesses looking for flexible space.

It is located above 21 Training on the Main Street, and as well as flexible office space users can also avail of networking events, seminars and workshops, access to guest speakers, entrepreneurs and a range of social events.

The innovative business idea is the brainchild of Strabane resident Kevin Traynor who was keen to offer a space where creativity, collaboration and productivity could thrive.

His idea came to the attention of Strabane BID who stepped in to help Kevin’s idea become a reality.

Strabane BID helped to facilitate meetings between Kevin and key stakeholders, including Invest NI, Strabane Enterprise Agency and Londonderry Chamber of Commerce.

After a series of successful meetings Kevin is now in a position where Hive Coworking is ready to open its doors to local workers.

Kevin Traynor from Hive Coworking and councillor Lilian Barr, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane, check out the new coworking space which is open for business in Strabane

Welcoming the latest addition to the Strabane streetscape, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, councillor Lilian Barr said: “I am delighted to see Kevin bringing his new venture to the town. Remote and hybrid working has increased dramatically since the pandemic and Hive Coworking will help to make it an even more attractive option for local workers looking for a better work/life balance. I’d like to congratulate Kevin on his forward-thinking idea, and to Strabane BID for providing all the support necessary to make this happen.”

Emma McGill, town centre manager, added: “Kevin had a really great idea and we at Strabane BID were delighted to help him make the connections he needed and facilitate meetings with the people who could help move this project forward.

“Hive Coworking is a real win-win for the town, because while many people relish the flexibility of remote or hybrid working, having a base like this on Main Street helps to keep workers in the town centre and increase footfall for local businesses. We are looking forward to meeting and working with the new tenants of Hive Coworking.”

Councillor Barney Harte and Adam Finan, Shopify, Kevin Traynor, Hive Coworking, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, councillor Lilian Barr and Emma McGill, Strabane town centre manager (BID) pictured at the opening of the new coworking space in Strabane

Thanking Strabane BID for their input Kevin, explained: “My aim with Hive Coworking is to allow people to enjoy the flexibility of remote working while also allowing them to have an office environment which can help with creativity and the flow of ideas.

"We all know how beneficial having a chat with a co-worker can be and missing out on that is one of the downsides to remote working. I hope Hive Coworking can help to give people the best of both worlds.