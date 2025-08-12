New report: Northern Ireland’s job market continued to outperform the rest of the UK in July - monthly wages at £2,377 up £141 (6.31%)
Northern Ireland’s job market continued to outperform the rest of the UK in July, according to latest data released by the Office for National Statistics. The total number of people on payroll in Northern Ireland was 811,462, up 5,312 (0.66%) on the same month last year.
Meanwhile salaries continued to forge ahead. Median monthly wages stood at £2,377, up £141 (6.31%). Payroll in the UK as a whole stood at 30,285,820, down -169,987 (-0.49%).
Northern Ireland a rare “green shoot” amidst wider gloom in the UK
WageSight director, Paul Hebden, said: "Northern Ireland continues to outperform the UK as and other regions on pay and employment and is a rare green shoot compared to other areas.
“Companies elsewhere in the UK have been cutting payroll hard, but Northern Ireland continues apace. The picture on wages remains strong too, with salaries still comfortably outpacing inflation which stood at 4.1% in June.”