Northern Ireland’s job market continued to outperform the rest of the UK in July, according to latest data released by the Office for National Statistics. The total number of people on payroll in Northern Ireland was 811,462, up 5,312 (0.66%) on the same month last year.

Meanwhile salaries continued to forge ahead. Median monthly wages stood at £2,377, up £141 (6.31%). Payroll in the UK as a whole stood at 30,285,820, down -169,987 (-0.49%).

Northern Ireland a rare “green shoot” amidst wider gloom in the UK

WageSight director, Paul Hebden, said: "Northern Ireland continues to outperform the UK as and other regions on pay and employment and is a rare green shoot compared to other areas.