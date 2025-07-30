New report launched by Economy Minister highlights the growing impact of social enterprises across Northern Ireland, particularly in disadvantaged communities

The scale and impact of the local social enterprise sector has been set out in a new report launched by Economy Minister, Dr Caoimhe Archibald.

The findings show that the sector contributes an estimated £933 million in turnover to Northern Ireland’s economy and supports over 17,000 jobs spread throughout all regions of the north, with a strong presence in the most deprived communities.

The Minister launched the report as she visited Loaf Pottery, a social enterprise in Crawfordsburn. Operated by the NOW Group, Loaf supports people with learning difficulties, autism and neurodiverse conditions into jobs with a future.

The Minister said: “This report provides the most comprehensive picture to date of the region’s social enterprises. It clearly outlines the community, social and economic impact of this sector. These organisations are not only delivering essential services but are also helping to build a more inclusive, sustainable and regionally balanced economy.

“That impact is clear to see here at Loaf Pottery where a disused site was transformed into an inclusive community hub, offering pottery workshops, artisan food, and employment opportunities.”

The ‘2025 Northern Ireland Social Enterprise Sector Report’ was commissioned by the Department for the Economy (DfE) to gather up-to-date information on the sector, provide comparison with other jurisdictions and help inform policy and support the sector going forward.

The research found a mature and resilient sector, with over half (53%) of surveyed social enterprises trading for more than a decade. The sector is particularly focused on supporting community activity, vulnerable people, health and wellbeing initiatives and creating employment. It outlines a number of recommendations to support further growth.