New Safe Spaces in AIB for victims of domestic abuse

From this week, anyone experiencing domestic abuse can access a Safe Space in any branch of AIB in Northern Ireland. They are open to anyone who needs them, and offer a secure and private environment to look up information, phone a helpline, contact a support service or talk to a friend or family member.

Launched by the domestic abuse charity Hestia and its UK SAYS NO MORE campaign, the Safe Spaces scheme was initially launched in pharmacies and aims to increase the availability of specialist support for victims of domestic abuse. Safe Spaces are now available in 170 high street banks and pharmacies across Northern Ireland.

Specialist training on Safe Spaces and domestic abuse awareness has been carried out by employees across all AIB NI branches. AIB NI also operates an ‘Additional Support Helpline’ 0345 646 0318 for any customers that require additional support or confidential advice during challenging times.

Brian Gillan, Head of Retail NI at AIB

By integrating these Safe Spaces into branches, AIB NI is taking another vital step in ensuring victims-survivors of domestic abuse can have access to practical and compassionate assistance when they need it most.

Speaking about the partnership, Brian Gillan, Head of Retail NI at AIB, said: “At AIB, we are committed to supporting our customers and communities, especially those facing difficult circumstances. Research from UK SAYS NO MORE shows that one in five people, rising to one in four women, experience abuse in their lives. By providing ‘Safe Spaces’ in all our branches across Northern Ireland, together with our other support measures, we will help ensure that anyone experiencing domestic abuse has a secure and private place to seek help.

We recognise the importance of accessibility to specialist support and through our partnership with Hestia’s UK SAYS NO MORE campaign, we hope to play a small but vital role in helping those in need find safety and support.”

Patrick Ryan, Chief Executive of Hestia, said: “A safe route to support can be a lifeline for someone experiencing domestic abuse. That’s why we launched Safe Spaces in everyday places like banks and pharmacies – to provide a safe way to get specialist help and advice, or to call a loved one.

“We’re delighted to be partnering with AIB NI whose support will make a real difference for victims-survivors across Northern Ireland. Staff across all AIB NI branches have participated in our domestic abuse awareness training, and we will now have more than 170 Safe Spaces in banks and pharmacies across the country. By working together, we can ensure that every victim-survivor of domestic abuse has a place to turn to.”