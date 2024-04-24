New Social Enterprise Launches with Bespoke Business Offering

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Centre of Learning, a new social enterprise providing bespoke programmes for professionals and business owners has launched offering tailored, peer learning aimed at empowering participants to excel in their careers and enhance their contribution to the NI economy.

Part of The WiB Group, Centre of Learning has today expanded its offering of 15 different programmes delivered through 14 industry leading training associates helping participants learn, connect and ultimately grow within their industry.

Attendees at Thursday’s launch heard from Minister of Finance Caoimhe Archibald, Prof Deirdre Heenan, Ulster University along with a panel discussion featuring Maria Moreno Diez, Head of Talent and Development at Fibrus, Diane Morrow, Aflac NI Learning and Development partner and AoEC Accredited Associate Executive Coach and Nial Borthistle, Head of Member Engagement at Glandore.

Sarah Travers, Roseann Kelly CEO WiB Group, Minister of Finance Caoimhe Archibald, Nichola Robinson

Commenting, Director Denise Black said: “Centre of Learning offers programmes that address the barriers often faced by women as well as delivering insights and advice around best practice to create a more inclusive culture. Due to demand we have developed new bespoke programmes that are delivered by industry-leading facilitators.

“As part of the launch, we wish to highlight the acute need for support not just in professional skills development, but also within personal growth along with wider awareness of the need for an inclusive and respectful society. We want participants to be able to freely discuss challenges, experiences and goals, in a safe space.”

As well as being the leading learning outlet for women-focused programmes in Northern Ireland, supporting over 4000 women to date, Centre of Learning is passionate about championing gender equality and collaboration and setting new standards for professional development and community engagement.

Speaking at the event in the Belfast Harbour’s Commissioners Office, Minister Archibald added: “I welcome the Centre of Learning’s commitment to supporting women to develop their skills and knowledge to help them reach their full potential.

“We have to break down the barriers to women’s career advancement and initiatives like this play a key role in that. The networking opportunities provided by the Centre will be invaluable in helping women learn from one another, share experiences, and inspire each other, with the aim of progressing their careers.”

Belfast Harbour is among Centre of Learning’s founding partners alongside Spirit AeroSystems, Bazaarvoice and the Rathbane Group.

To find out more about the social enterprise and what it can offer you and your business, visit www.womeninbusinessni.com/centre-of-learning

About Centre of Learning

