The team at the new Spar Coopers Mill store in Dundonald have officially cut the ribbon, bringing 22 new jobs to the local area.

The 3,002 sq. ft. store, which is operated by local retailer Charioteer Limited, is the result of a £2.2 million investment bringing a much-needed full-service store to the Coopers Mill area.

Charioteer Limited also operates two other Spar stores in Northern Ireland; Spar Madigan’s Court on the Antrim Road and SPAR Ballydown in Banbridge, supporting a total of 90 employees across the three sites.

Upon opening, the store has made plans to immediately begin fundraising for the installation of an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) outside the store, which, when installed, will make potentially lifesaving equipment available 24/7 in the local area. It will become the sixth device of its kind to be installed in Dundonald.

The all-new store will bring much needed services and top quality products to the local community. Their offering includes an extensive range of fresh produce and a hot food counter serving breakfast and lunch for those on the go, as well as a full Barista Bar coffee offering with two machines instore, a frozen Coke machine, Morelli’s ice cream and an ATM alongside 60 car parking spaces for shoppers’ convenience.

The store also has a wide selection of products from local suppliers including Stanley’s family butcher, Cooper’s bakery, Spar’s own brand The Kitchen range created with local food producers, and an expansive range from Newtownards based Patton's bakery.

Sharon Smyth, store manager, said: “The opening of this store has been highly anticipated by the Coopers Mill residents. We’re proud to bring everyday essentials, options for Tonight’s Tea, local produce and convenient services to the residents’ doorsteps, as well as adding a sense of community to the area.”

The store will be central to the community with plans to give back to local charities and community groups, including Spar NI’s charity partner, Marie Curie. The store’s teams will also take part in regular community litter picks to keep the area clean and tidy, and has set up an in-store donation station for the local foodbank, Dundonald Food Bank.

Sharon added: “We’re really looking forward to becoming a hub for the community in Dundonald and bringing much needed services to Coopers Mill. We have so much planned for the summer months for our new shoppers to celebrate our opening and we’re looking forward to many successful years serving this community.”

To celebrate the opening, the store is holding a number of voucher giveaways and exciting spot prizes for shoppers later in the year.