Visit Belfast has announced a new strategic partnership agreement with Belfast's last remaining Victorian shopping arcade, Queen's Arcade.

Recently restored to its former glory as part of a multi-million-pound restoration programme, Queen’s Arcade has become synonymous with international luxury brands and has become a major draw for local, national and international visitors.

Part of Belfast’s history, the arcade will become an important tourist destination as a part of the new partnership boosting visitor numbers.

It displays an Ulster History Circle Blue Plaque, as its site was the home of the ‘Father of Belfast Medicine’, Dr. James McDonnell (1763-1845) and was designed by architect, James McKinnon and built in 1880.

Described at the time as a fashionable promenade and highly attractive business thoroughfare, it was owned for a time by former Belfast Lord Mayor and Industrialist, Otto Jaffe. In the 1920s, it was refurbished by a London-based firm, who worked on the original fitout of Harrods and Selfridges.

The Arcade is owned by Lunn’s the Jewellers, where their flagship store resides.

After a bumper year of recovery for tourism in Belfast, with a total of 141 cruise calls, 95 conference and business events and strong hotel room occupancy of 74.9%, the partnership will utilise Visit Belfast’s destination marketing approach and the synergies with Queen’s Arcade’s unique products, luxury experiences and premium services to maximise visitor numbers.

Gerry Lennon, chief executive, Visit Belfast, said: “Strong partnerships and collaboration are the key pillars in the city’s tourism recovery strategy and I’m delighted that Queen’s Arcade are on board as a strategic partner.

“The visitor experience is critical to sustainable tourism and continuing the recovery momentum. Belfast’s retail spaces play an important role in delivering not only a warm welcome, but also ensuring Belfast is at the forefront of retail offering, bringing the latest luxury brands to the city. We are confident our shared synergies and goals will pave the way for a successful and meaningful partnership.”

Suzanne Lunn, marketing director, Queen’s Arcade, added: “We are thrilled that Queen’s Arcade is now a strategic partner of Visit Belfast. This partnership establishes Queen’s Arcade as a tourist destination in Belfast. It is a joy to see visitors enjoying our city and an even greater joy to welcome them to Queen’s Arcade.

“Whether people enjoy the beauty and atmosphere of the building by simply walking through or by visiting one of the stores, they will find some of the finest brands in the world, presented with the charm and warmth Belfast is famous for.”

