CBI Northern Ireland has appointed managing partner at Grant Thornton Northern Ireland, Richard Gillan, as vice-chair.

Richard brings a wide range of business experience to the post. He will play a key role supporting the current chair, Elaine Birchall, chief executive of SHS Group and the CBI NI director, Angela McGowan.

A graduate in accountancy from Queen’s University, Richard has experience of operating internationally, having worked in London, Luxembourg, and Johannesburg for several high-profile firms.

Richard also has business ownership experience under his belt, having acquired a manufacturing firm in 2004. He led the company into several new geographic territories and secured significant revenue and profit growth prior to a successful sale.

Nine years ago, Richard joined Grant Thornton Northern Ireland. Appointed managing partner in 2015, he has since overseen a sevenfold rise in revenues.

Richard has significant experience of advising corporates on strategic and corporate finance matters including acquisitions, restructuring, disposals, finance raising, valuations and shareholder issues. He also regularly advises banks and private equity firms on their proposed investments. He was chair of Chartered Accountants Ulster Society in 2019/2020.

Angela McGowan, said: “I am very excited to be working with Richard in 2023. I have no doubt that Richard’s vast leadership experience and his contribution to the success of Grant Thornton in NI will leave him perfectly placed to help the local business community rise to the economic challenges that they currently face. With his broad range of sectoral knowledge, Richard will be a fantastic advocate for NI firms and the wider economy.”

Elaine Birchall, continued: “It will be great to have the support of Richard in the year ahead with his vast experience of leading teams, and his demonstrable success when it comes to business growth. Richard is a highly regarded member of the local business community and his insights and experience will undoubtedly serve the CBI well in what is a very challenging time for local businesses.”

