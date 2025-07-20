Striking new images revealed for long-awaited Queens Parade development as Oakland Holdings formalises leadership role in transformative seafront project

Striking new images have been released offering the most detailed look yet at the future of Bangor’s waterfront, as Belfast-based developer Oakland Holdings officially assumes control of the landmark regeneration scheme.

The visuals showcase a reimagined Queens Parade — the focal point of a major coastal development that promises to transform Bangor into a vibrant, modern seaside destination. The plans feature contemporary public spaces, mixed-use commercial areas, residential elements, and a revitalised seafront promenade designed to attract both locals and visitors year-round.

The release of the imagery follows confirmation that Oakland Holdings, led by prominent developer Gareth Graham, has acquired Farrans’ shareholding in Bangor Marine Ltd. Legal agreements with The Crown Estate were finalised on June 24, cementing Oakland’s leadership role in the project.

Guy Hollis of Oakland Holdings, said: "We are delighted to announce The Crown Estate has now signed all outstanding legal agreements and as of 24th June Oakland Holdings has acquired Farrans shareholding in Bangor Marine Ltd. This formalises Oakland’s partnership in this transformative project, which will put Bangor on the road to long-term and sustainable regeneration. The behind-the-scenes work over recent months to bring us to this point has been, by necessity, painstaking and complex, and we are acutely aware that the people of Bangor want to see immediate progress with the job of restoring the city centre’s economic and cultural vibrancy. We share that vision and enthusiasm.”

The company, best known for delivering high-profile projects such as Merchant Square and Room2 in Belfast alongside other commercial and residential projects across Northern Ireland, is now working in close collaboration with Karl Group, Ards & North Down Borough Council, and the Department for Communities to move the Bangor project forward.

He added: “In partnership with Belfast Commercial Funding, Oakland Holdings has successfully delivered landmark projects across Northern Ireland, most recently in Belfast’s city centre, including Belfast’s first low-carbon aparthotel and the environmentally award-winning Merchant Square, PWC’s largest UK office outside London. Transforming ambitious plans into reality, while prioritising sustainability, is what we do, and we will apply this determination to Queens Parade.

