​Northern Ireland’s iconic Bushmills Irish Whiskey has launched what it describes as its “most innovative expression yet”.

The 26-year-old Crystal Malt, joins its 25, 30, and 31-year-old single malts to expand its acclaimed Prestige Collection - some of the oldest and rarest whiskeys from the Co Antrim distillery which is pioneering smooth single malts.

The latest whiskey comes as the historic distillery is implementing an international campaign that showcases the smoothness of its famed single malts. The campaign reflects the longstanding dedication of the distillery to market disrupting innovation and to exporting to global markets.

The ‘pioneer of smooth single malt’ global campaign was launched at the start of November and also offers a boost to local tourism through featuring spectacular scenes from the Giant’s Causeway.

The distillery was named the Irish Whiskey Taste Master 2024 in the Irish Whiskey Masters in Dublin for its 30-years-old whiskey, among the oldest produced by the company that’s now run by Proximo of New Jersey, the leading distributor of a range of spirits for Jose Cuervo, the global leader in tequila.

The latest whiskey from Bushmills uses a special and highly innovative process which crystallises sugars in the malted barley before distillation and boasts “rich and indulgent flavours of caramel and creamy chocolate, enhanced by decades of ageing

in oak casks” in the company’s huge whiskey storage warehouses.

To celebrate the Prestige Collection and especially this exciting new release, Bushmills has unveiled a striking brand experience honouring Irish culture and craftsmanship, in collaboration with award-winning local artist Colin Davidson. It is founded on extensive market research into the highly competitive single malt category in key international markets especially the US.

This led to the disruptive campaign hero headline, ‘The pioneer of smooth single malt’, a line that combines two of the brand’s most credible standing. Bushmills is the world’s oldest licensed whiskey distillery, first licensed in 1608, making it a true industry category leader. And because Bushmills single malt is always triple distilled, unlike Scotch which is mostly double distilled, it is smoother and more accessible to new and established whiskey lovers.

“The campaign highlights the exceptional quality of Bushmills in a credible and distinctive way. Each of our multi award-winning single malts is completely unique and their shared history, craft and provenance on the tip of Northern Ireland really sets them apart.

For this campaign, we wanted to show confidence in our brand’s credentials, grab people’s attention and inspire them to explore beyond their traditional choices and opinions.” said Donagh McHenry, Bushmills brand director.

The new Bushmills’ Prestige Collection showcases some of the oldest and rarest whiskeys ever produced the world’s oldest licensed whiskey distillery in Co Antrim.

Alex Thomas, the acclaimed master blender at Old Bushmills Distillery in Co Antrim says the new Crystal Malt Single Malt Irish Whiskey in “a dream come true”

The remarkable line-up includes 25, 30, and 31-year-old single malts, alongside the new groundbreaking 26-year old Crystal Malt. It sets “a new benchmark for innovation and luxury in the global single malt category”.

Each expression in the Prestige Collection has matured for decades in oak barrels, creating unparalleled depths of flavour, perfectly complemented by Bushmills’ signature smoothness achieved through triple distillation.

The Crystal Malt embodies Bushmills’ relentless pursuit of perfection and thirst for the uncommon. That same pioneering spirit drove Bushmills to become the first Irish whiskey brand to distil crystal malt back in 1997, an exceptionally brave step and a daring experiment.

Produced using crystal malt barley, where the barley undergoes an unusual and special malting process, the sugars within the grain of this new whiskey were crystallised, “giving intense caramel and creamy chocolate flavours that remained throughout the decades it has spent in oak barrels sourced from Kentucky”.

Alex Thomas, master blender at Bushmills, continues: “I am so honoured to manage and supervise the ageing of all our single malts, but releasing this special expression - one which I’ve cared for throughout my entire career here - is truly a dream come true.

“Our 26-year-old Crystal Malt epitomises the company’s longstanding commitment to restless progress and our dedication to crafting exceptional single malts for whiskey lovers worldwide.”

Alex adds, “I love how beautifully light this whiskey is, it might look delicate and subtle, but don’t be deceived - it’s bursting with flavour. Succulent, deep, and complex notes overflow on the palate. Light in colour, but luscious in flavour.”

The Prestige Collection, she continues, is “inspired by the artistry, craftsmanship, and landscapes of Northern Ireland’s rugged coastline”.

Davidson, whose work reflects Northern Ireland distinctive culture and natural beauty, shares Bushmills’ reverence for the land and mirrors its commitment to craft and innovation, she explains.