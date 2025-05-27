New whiskey destination Carnlough hotel offers 'once in a lifetime' tasting experience for £1,608

Darryl McNally, co-owner of the Harbourview Hotel in Carnlough, and former Bushmills master distiller. Pic: Bradley Quinn/PA Wire

​Some of the world's oldest and rarest whiskeys feature in what has been described as a £1,608 “once in a lifetime” tasting experience.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been created at what is described as Ireland's first-ever destination whiskey hotel on the Co Antrim coastline.

The newly opened Harbourview Hotel in Carnlough has curated the Bushmills Whiskey tasting experience with Darryl McNally, co-owner of the hotel and former Bushmills master distiller.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The £1,608 ‘flight’ – a tasting experience that allows the chance to sample different whiskeys without ordering several different glasses – was priced in tribute to the year that Bushmills was awarded its licence to distil.

Just 20 flights are available, leading to the hotel describing it as a “once-in-a-lifetime experience for whiskey connoisseurs”.

Among the whiskeys featured are two of the oldest and rarest bottles ever to be released from the Old Bushmills Distillery – Bushmills 46 Year Old Secrets of the River Bush and the Bushmills 36 Year Old Hill Street Edition, alongside two rare whiskeys from the Bushmills Causeway Collection, a 33-year-old port cask and 18-year-old Grand Cru cask.

It is being launched just ahead of The Open returning to Portrush this summer when visitors are due to flock to Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harbourview Hotel co-owner Adrian McLaughlin said whiskey will be an integral part of the hotel, from resident nightcaps and a turndown gift of whiskey-infused chocolates to a special ‘Whiskey Chamber’ retail store.

The hotel bar will serve a collection of more than 300 whiskeys, and a classic selection of whiskey cocktails.

“As Ireland's first ever destination whiskey hotel, we pride ourselves on offering the finest collection of whiskeys, alongside exceptional events and experiences,” he said.

“To celebrate the opening, we wanted to create something special, and we're proud to present this exclusive whiskey flight in tribute to the iconic Old Bushmills Distillery, which is located just 40 miles from the hotel on our beautiful Causeway Coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This exclusive tasting flight will be an experience to savour for whiskey connoisseurs that might not otherwise get the opportunity to taste such rare whiskeys.

“It is offered alongside a core collection of 11 flights, with prices ranging from £15 to £40, and a special 'Owners Collection' of rare whiskeys priced at £570, meaning there is a flight to suit every budget.”