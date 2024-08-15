Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The scheme at The Royal Belfast Academical Institution, which opened in 1814, represents most significant development in ‘living memory’

Plans for a new wing to be developed at The Royal Belfast Academical Institution have been approved.

The new wing at the Belfast grammar school's campus will include a multi-purpose dining hall, 15 general classrooms, a drama suite and a 25m swimming pool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans for a new wing at The Royal Belfast Academical Institution have been approved. The institution, which opened in 1814, is seeking permission for a new South Wing which will secure the school’s future on its current site. (Image credit: RBAI)

There will also be a board room suite, living accommodation for the school steward, a new small extension to the Soane Building and the development of landscaped zones.

The redevelopment would involve the demolition of existing school infrastructure that is not fit for purpose, including the dining hall, swimming pool and W-Block.

The development at the school - which opened in 1814 - has been described as the most significant in "living memory".