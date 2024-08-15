New wing at 19th century Northern Ireland school gets planning yes
Plans for a new wing to be developed at The Royal Belfast Academical Institution have been approved.
The new wing at the Belfast grammar school's campus will include a multi-purpose dining hall, 15 general classrooms, a drama suite and a 25m swimming pool.
There will also be a board room suite, living accommodation for the school steward, a new small extension to the Soane Building and the development of landscaped zones.
The redevelopment would involve the demolition of existing school infrastructure that is not fit for purpose, including the dining hall, swimming pool and W-Block.
The development at the school - which opened in 1814 - has been described as the most significant in "living memory".
