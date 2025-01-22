New Year brings new vibrancy for Belfast city centre
Chair of Belfast City Council’s city growth and regeneration committee, councillor Sam Nelson, said: “It’s fantastic to see new business growth and new vibrancy in Belfast city centre thanks to our Vacant to Vibrant funding. Several of these buildings have lain unoccupied for years – and I applaud the people reinvigorating these properties for their vision, energy, and commitment.
“Vacant to Vibrant is not only encouraging more footfall and spend in city centre, but also making our streets more attractive and diversifying the offer for shoppers, workers, students, and visitors.
"This initiative has been so successful that we’ve secured £500,000 of capital funding from the Department for Communities and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund to extend our scheme city wide – and we’re keen to encourage more applications.”
New York style bagel shop and deli, Bodega Bagels, is already thriving at 127-131 Royal Avenue, thanks to Vacant to Vibrant funding which helped them to open their permanent location on Royal Avenue following success at Trademarket on Dublin Road.
Steven Orr, owner of Bodega Bagels, has been delighted with the response to the shop opening and was pleased to avail of Vacant to Vibrant funding.
He said: “The Vacant to Vibrant scheme has supported us to set up the shop including new bakery equipment - in a part of the city that’s really booming thanks to the Ulster University campus.
"The trade from passing footfall is fantastic – from students to office workers, visitors and more. This support from Belfast City Council has really helped us scale up – at speed!”
Vacant to Vibrant is also funding the activation of Unit 2 on Warehouse Lane which has been vacant for 16 years. The grant will help to create a high-quality restaurant space and alfresco dining area which will enhance the streetscape and the area’s vibrancy.
Multi-award-winning cultural organisation Arts Ekta is creating a cultural and creative hub over five floors at 23-29 Fountain Street with the help of a Vacant to Vibrant grant.
The new space will be launched in spring 2025, enabling work to nurture intercultural relationships and curation of the Belfast Mela – Ireland’s largest celebration of cultural diversity.
£500k funding has now been secured to roll out the Vacant to Vibrant scheme city-wide and applications are being welcomed for vacant Belfast properties beyond the city centre.
The £1 million Vacant to Vibrant has been operating in the city centre since July 2022 and is almost fully allocated. Property owners or potential occupiers considering applying for city centre funding should contact the Vacant to Vibrant team immediately to discuss the application process and your eligibility.
For contact details, and to find out more about the Vacant to Vibrant funding available in the city centre and city wide, go to www.belfastcity.gov.uk/vacanttovibrant
