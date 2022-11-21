Newly appointed Bank of Ireland Group chief executive Myles O’Grady met with customers and colleagues of the bank on his first visit to Belfast less than a week after taking up his new role.

Mr O’Grady started his visit meeting customers and colleagues at the bank’s Andersonstown branch, the latest branch to have been refurbished as part of a £7m branch and new technology services investment programme for NI.

Mr O’Grady, said: “Bank of Ireland has been part of the economic fabric of NI for almost 200 years and is an integral part of communities right across the region.

"I have made it a priority to get out and visit as many parts of the Bank of Ireland business as possible and I’m delighted to have the opportunity to be here so early in my tenure.”

Mr O’Grady also met with colleagues who support the Bank’s wider UK activities at Donegall Square South.

Advertisement Hide Ad