Newly appointed Bank of Ireland UK CEO marks first week in role with Belfast visit

Gail Goldie began her visit at the bank’s Andersonstown branch before spending time at the Bank’s Donegall Square South headquarters where she met customers and colleagues
By Claire Cartmill
Published 31st Jan 2024, 11:56 GMT
Newly appointed Bank of Ireland UK chief executive Gail Goldie took the opportunity to hear from customers and colleagues on her first visit to Bank of Ireland UK’s Belfast headquarters during her first week in role.

Gail began her visit at the bank’s Andersonstown branch, where she met with customers and the branch team, before spending time at the Bank’s Donegall Square South headquarters where she met with a number of colleagues who support the Bank’s wider UK activities.

Speaking afterwards Ms Goldie said: “For almost 200 years, Bank of Ireland has supported the banking needs of Northern Ireland communities. That’s why it was a key priority for me to spend time with customers and colleagues, to hear their views and what’s important to them so we can continue to help them thrive.

“Bank of Ireland UK has been on a significant journey of transformation, delivering strong and sustainable returns for customers, colleagues, shareholders and society.

"I am excited to be leading the bank through the next stage in our strategy and look forward to meeting many more colleagues and customers across Northern Ireland and the UK in the weeks and months ahead.”

