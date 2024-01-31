Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newly appointed Bank of Ireland UK chief executive Gail Goldie took the opportunity to hear from customers and colleagues on her first visit to Bank of Ireland UK’s Belfast headquarters during her first week in role.

Gail began her visit at the bank’s Andersonstown branch, where she met with customers and the branch team, before spending time at the Bank’s Donegall Square South headquarters where she met with a number of colleagues who support the Bank’s wider UK activities.

Speaking afterwards Ms Goldie said: “For almost 200 years, Bank of Ireland has supported the banking needs of Northern Ireland communities. That’s why it was a key priority for me to spend time with customers and colleagues, to hear their views and what’s important to them so we can continue to help them thrive.

“Bank of Ireland UK has been on a significant journey of transformation, delivering strong and sustainable returns for customers, colleagues, shareholders and society.