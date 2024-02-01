Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A family-owned hotel in Portrush has been awarded a four-star accommodation grade by Tourism NI..after only one year in business.

Located on Lansdowne Crescent, Elephant Rock Hotel underwent a 2.3million renovation to convert an old Victorian property into an 18-bedroom luxury hotel complete with a stylish restaurant and art deco-style cocktail lounge and views over the Atlantic

Alison Leslie, quality assurance manager at Tourism NI, said: “We are delighted to award Elephant Rock Hotel this well-deserved four-star grading.

“The award is a testament to the facilities and service offered to guests and I wish to commend Charlotte and the Elephant Rock team for all their efforts.”

Elephant Rock was the brainchild of Portstewart woman Charlotte Dixon, who wanted to provide something unique to the tourism industry in the coastal town.

She explained: “Taking part in the grading scheme has been invaluable to our business as it is a widely recognised mark of quality and a sought-after rating by visitors.

“The whole process, from start to finish, has been valuable in shaping our offering and ensuring we provide the quality experience that our customers expect. It was great to work with the grading team and gain ideas and knowledge from their expertise.”

Elephant Rock Hotel on Lansdowne Crescent in Portrush has been awarded a four-star accommodation grade by Tourism NI. Pictured are Joanne Boyle, manager of the Elephant Rock Hotel in Portrush with Alison Leslie, quality assurance manager at Tourism NI and Charlotte Dixon, owner of the Elephant Rock Hotel

The Tourism NI Quality Grading Scheme gives visitors a clear idea of the standards of accommodation, service and cleanliness that they can expect during their stay.